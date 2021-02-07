Mob garlands 'couple in love' with shoes in UP's Agra

3 people were arrested after video of a man and woman made to wear shoe garlands surfaced online in Agra.

The two were allegedly having an affair.

Both of them were shamed publicly by fellow villagers by blackening their face and parading them in the village over their alleged 'affair.'

Mob also tonsured the head of the man.

The couple was thrashed with shoes by the villagers.

Police official said, "Those arrested involve members of her family and of legal husband.

She's with husband now while probe for other accused is on."