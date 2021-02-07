Snow Preparations, Super Bowl Sunday Shopping Underway On Long Island

Snow will fall during Super Bowl Sunday.
Plow drivers hope that having more people in front of the TV will help keep the streets clear, and medical experts hope those parties are kept small; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
It's still icy underfoot from Monday's winter storm, and more is on the way.