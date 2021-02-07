Climate justice can't happen without racial justice | David Lammy

Why has there been so little mention of saving Black lives from the climate emergency?

For too long, racial justice efforts have been distinguished from climate justice work, says David Lammy, Member of Parliament for Tottenham, England.

In a stirring talk about building a new movement to care for the planet, Lammy calls for inclusion and support of Black and minority leadership on climate issues and a global recognition that we can't solve climate change without racial, social and intergenerational justice.