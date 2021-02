3 questions to ask yourself about US citizenship | Jose Antonio Vargas

At age 16, journalist and filmmaker Jose Antonio Vargas found out he was in the United States illegally.

Since then, he's been thinking deeply about immigration and what it means to be a US citizen -- whether it's by birth, law or otherwise.

In this powerful talk, Vargas calls for a shift in how we think about citizenship and encourages us all to reconsider our personal histories by answering three questions: Where did you come from?

How did you get here?

Who paid?