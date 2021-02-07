Utica Zoo animals Super Bowl Predictions

The Utica Zoo wanted to see who their Red Pandas would pick to win tomorrow's big game.

Sos teams names on it, and after a few minutes, the red pandas chose the kansas city chiefs to win tomorrow's big game.

And like many of us tomorrow, we are going to be watching that game very closely and it will all be seen here on cbs utica.

