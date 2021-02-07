11 PM - FRI - 02-06-21

It's ever, ever been."

Homeless versus homeowner -- we spoke to neighbors who have chico's homeless moving into*thei* backyards after they were kicked out from city parks.

Plus -- there are new details tonight after a woman fired off shots in her own backyard.

And -- snow-fun preparations -- what c-h-p and resort officials want you know before you hit the slopes.

The homeless in chico are being kicked out of city parks and homeowners are being impacted across the city.

New at 10 -- action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, you spoke with homeowners in the area where those who have been evicted... have settled in.

What do they have to say?

Several homeowners i spoke with alan told me the homeless have tents setup right behind their properties.

Now they're looking towards the city council to find solutions -- and find them fast.

Police and public works continue to move encampments and those in them out of city parks, but neighbors are saying they just moved around the corner on humboldt ave.

-- and it hasn't stopped.

"i've been on this block for ten years?

Yeah ten years."

And given the homeless situation now, is this the worst it's ever been?

"this is the worst it's ever, ever been.

I mean it's hard for me to bring my children outside, lately it's just, i don't want to be here because i see it all day long."

"so we really put the cart before the horse by forcing them out of the place were they were camping without having a place setup for them."

Chico city councilmember scott huber agrees with neighbors that things should've been put in place before enforcement began.

"because if you push people out of where they are and they don't have a place for them to go, then they end up going all kinds of places that you don't want them to go."

"i have had so many phone calls with people about that location, what can we do?"

"i have to deal with garbage pickers or maybe tuesday mornings i can't put my garbage out until garbage is coming, because someone is gonna dig the night before.

Something's gotta change, i've always thought like this, i've been in that situation, i used to be homeless myself.

In ten years i've noticed that it is not easy."

Councilmember kami denlay urges people to be patient with enforcement.

"we while i was out talking to talking to neighbors tonight, district 7 council member deepika tandon was out talking to homeowners.

She denied an interview tonight, but listened first hand to how.... ...homeowners were feeling about the community moving into their backyards.

Esteban -- what did the councilmembers say about a solution to all of this?

Alan -- huber said he will continue to push for a legal camp ground within the city.

Denlay told me she wants to address the drug addiction and mental health aspects of