Girls High School Basketball: Sectional Finals

Hey good evening everyone... well from here on out it's all about trophies for girls hoops here in indiana...every weekend for the next four weeks teams will be playing for some hardware..

And it starts tonight with sectional finals...we'll start things off for you in 4a tonight..

Sectional six at columbia city...homestead taking on south side... spartans beat the archers by 45 just nine days ago... but the archers didn't have olivia smith..

Smith back in the lineup tonight..

And doing whatever she wanted in the first half... looks off the defender..

Gets the shot to go off glass... archers up eight after a quarter...in the second... more from smith... she tickles the twine from downtown... 12 of her team high 15 coming in the first half... archers take a 15 point lead in to the halftime break...but this one was a tale of two halves... in the third... spartans wake up... pass inside to ayanna patterson..

She gets the bucket..

Homestead holds south side scorless in the quarter..

And the lead's down to just three after three...in the fourth... two point ballgame under a minute left..

Molly stock no from three..

But ali stephens boards..

And puts it back..

We're tied with 31 seconds to play...spartans get the ball back under ten to play... and they're not settling for o-t..

Pass ahead to patterson..

19 of her game high 21 coming in the second half..

No two bigger than these..

Give her the hoop and harm..

Homestead up two with two point one to play...ayanna would miss her free throw..

3 ???staying in class 4-a... we make our way up to waterloo... another all-sac showdown in the sectional 5 title game..

Carroll taking on snider..

???carroll won the two regular season meetings, but the panthers punch first in the rubber match... first quarter... jordyn poole..

Puts it on the deck..

Beautiful finish with the left..

Quiet night for poole..

Only had 10...???but snider's other talented freshman carried the load... johnea donahue... two of her game-high 26 points puts the panthers up four early..???but no panic in these chargers... they come right back just like they did two weeks ago against this same snider team..

Emily parrett steals and scores two of her 20...???and then you're gonna 3 3 ???in class 3-a... angola won the ne-cc tournament title... garrett won the ne-cc regular season title..

Tonight, those two teams squaring off for a sectional championship... ???and as always, this one lived up to the hype.... pick it up closing seconds of the thrid quarter... bailey kelham drills a three... that gives garrett a two-point leading heading to the fourth, but kelham would end up fouling out with a few minutes to play..???and angola took full advantage... hanna knoll jump stop into the lane... connects on the floater..???moments later... more from knoll... this the central michigan signee pushing the pace... all the way to the bucket for two of her game-high 16 points..

???and then with under 3 3 3 3 3 ???bump down to class 2-a... another ne-cc playing for a trophy tonight..

Sectional 35 host eastside taking on bluffton..???eastside down three when we pick it up early third quarter... good ball movement from the blazers leads to a long two from mckenna hoffelder... deficit down to one...???moments later... sullivan kesler with the swipe.... the score... put her on the line as well... eastside takes the 3 3 3 3