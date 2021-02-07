food baskets

69-years old.

Efforts are underway to recognize the beauty of black culture and the contributions the black community has made to this country.

February is "black history month."

Local groups are using this time to "give back" and "reflect."

First... this massive "healthy food basket giveaway" was organized in recognition of "black history month."

The "first free will baptist church" partnered with other churches and agencies to distribute more than 5-hundred baskets to families.

Cars lined up outside the "booker t.

Washington community center" in terre haute.

Each basket was filled with enough lean meats... fresh fruit... vegetables... and other items to last a week.

13:14:30 - :38 pastor isaiah ojo, redeemed christian church of god, says, "our aim and our belief is that every family should be well fed at every time.

No family should go hungry."

These baskets will help to feed families struggling due to the pandemic and unemployment.

Volunteers say no one was denied