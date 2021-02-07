Afternoon..

Hosting a northwestern team looking to avoid a ninth consecutive loss..

After starting big ten play 3-0..

Matt painter's club in need of a bounce back win after a one point loss on the road at maryland..

To the action we go..

Chris collins meeting with painter before the game..

The boilers looking for a ninth straight win over the wildcats..

And this was competitive throughout..

Remember sasha stefanovic is back in the lineup after missing the last three contests due to covid..

Early first half action..

Trevion williams..

The wizardy..

Great pass to the corner and eric hunter jr. knocks down the three ball..

Purdue with an early lead..

The gold and black playing great defense in the opening frame as well..

Here boo buie is picked off by jaden ivey..

And here comes the freshman..

Coast to coast..

Hammer down!!!

Ivey poured in a career high 20 points in the game..

Jeff brohm likes what he sees..

But purdue lead by just three points at the half..

In the second stanza..

Northwestern threatening..

Chase audige a nice reverse lay in..

The cats still within three..

Purdue would handle its business down the stretch though..

Williams..

He's just an incredible passer of the basketball..

Underneath to a wide open mason gillis..

One of four freshman in double digits for purdue..

And this play would cap off the win..

Zach edey stuffs ryan young at the rim..

And here comes purdue..

Ivey to brandon newman..

Look.

Out.

Below..

Purdue tops northwestern..

75-70 the final score..

Matt painter: i thought he did a good job tonight.

He had a couple things where are you know he got too deep and just jump stopped and made a simple play.

To somebody watching- it just looks like a very normal simple play but when you deal with guys that have that kind of athleticism and have that kind of ability to score they're very confident and at times they feel like they can take on too much.

Just being under control and making that next play is really going to benefit your team so you know i thought he had a really good game.

Staying