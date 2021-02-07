Resource fair helps Holiday Farm Fire survivors

Training new nurses.

This weekend, survivors of the holiday farm fire had a rare opportunity to get their questions answered in- person and all under one roof.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts walks us through the*first of*multiple resource fairs-- as the community continues to recover from the flames.

Nat -?we lost our home.

We lost our possessions.

Everything.

So?starting ove?

Building a home from the ground up is hard enough.

There permits to fill out, construction companies to call.

Landscaping, water, power and sewer and so much more.

Now imagine all your neighbors are doing the same thing?and during a pandemic.

That what residents along the mckenzie are facing.

:23 cheryl friesen/ lost home in fire?it overwhelming.

Just paperwork on steroids.

And trying to find a place to live.

And logistic?

This weekend, the group'locals helping localsmade that process a little less chaotic, by bringing all the key players under one roof for residents to ask questions.

:39 mary ellen wheeler/ volunteer, locals helping locals?we brought in the county, the state.

All the utilities.

Communications.

Everybody.

So people can get their questions answered?

In total, around 50 organizations signed on for a multi-day resource fair at mckenzie high school.

:54 jacob roberts says,?some in the mckenzie valley are still making the tough call of whether to rebuild or not.

Organizers of this resource fair say it will provide a little help and maybe some hope to survivor?

Carollyn and james broom lost everything in the fire.

Carollyn has called this area home for almost 60 years after inheriting the property from her parents.

They both attended the fair saturday, gaining valuable information as they gear up to rebuild.

1:20 carollyn broom/ lost home in fire?we did find in here that they are giving out free permits for you to put your rv on your property.

So that was a good thing that we learne?

For many, the decision to rebuild is deeply personal and based on so many different factors.

Those that are rebuilding are grateful for a community that has their back.

Cheryl friesen/ lost home in fire?it great that there organizations like this coming together to help people.

It heartening.

It really is?

Reporting in blue river, jr,