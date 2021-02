Five people shot Friday evening including two children

16 WAPTS CECIL HANNIBALIS LIVE AT JPD HEADQUARTERSWITH DETAILS ON THE ACTIVEINVESTIGATIONS...JPD SAYS AN 8 YEAR OLD GIRL WASSHOT IN THE HEAD FRIDAYEVENING.

POLICE SAY SHE'SNOW OUT OF SURGERY BUTHEAVILY SEDATED.THE CITY OF JACKSON HASCALLED FOR A CIVILEMERGENCY AND CURFEWS ASCRIME CONTINUES TOESCALATE.

NAT POP(OPTIONAL))VOJACKSON PD SAYS THEY'REINVESTIGATING 4 SEPARATESHOOTINGS THAT HAPPENEDFRIDAY EVENING AS VIOLENTCRIME CONTINUES TO SPIKE.VOAN 8 YEAR OLD GIRL AND A 2 YEAROLD BOY WERE SHOT WHILESITTING IN THE BACK OFVEHICLE ON NORTHSIDE DRIVEAND HANGING MOSS.

THE 2 YEAROLD'S INJURIES ARENON-LIFE THREATENING.JACKSON POLICE SAY THE 8YEAR OLD GIRL IS RECOVERINGIN THE HOSPITAL UNDER HEAVYSEDATION.ANOTHER MAN WAS SHOT IN THELEG ON NORTHSIDE DRIVE.

HISCONDITION IS UNKNOWN.POLICE SAY THE TWOSHOOTINGS ARE UNRELATED.NATVO GFXALSO FRIDAY NIGHT, ASHOOTING AT LINCOLN GARDENAPARTMENTS ON SUNSET DRIVECLAIMED THE LIFE OFTRISHAWN FERGUSON.JPD SAYS FOR ALL THREESHOOTINGS NO ARRESTS HAVEBEEN MADE.SOT-SOT- RUFUS MITCHELL659ó3553ó0103:57- IT'S JUST AN ENDLESSBATTLE CAUSE THIS WE NEED TOREALIZE ALTHOUGH IT'SHAPPENING NOW ANDESCALATING WE REACHED OVER100 MURDERS LAST YEAR THISHAS BEEN BREWING OVER THEYEARS AND I ASSURE YOU IT'SWON'T GET ANY BETTER 04:10VOLESS THAN 6 WEEKS INTO THEYEAR HOMICIDES ARE ALREADYIN THE DOUBLE DIGITS.THE CITY OF JACKSON ISENFORCING A CURFEW FORMINORS.

THE MAYOR ISCALLING FOR A CIVILEMERGENCY.SOME PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY FEEL IT COULDHELP BUT SAY IT WON'T FIX THEPROBLEM...THEY SAY IT'LLTAKE MORE THAN EXECUTIVEORDERS.SOTENG9137- ROYAL GRACE00:28- THEY NEED TO GIVETHESE YOUNG PEOPLE JOBSTHAT WOULD MAKE ADIFFERENCE IN THECOMMUNITY WE AS COMMUNITYHAVE TO COME TOGETHER TOUPLIFT EACH OTHER 00:39SOT-SOT- RUFUS MITCHELL04:11- IF WE DON'T STARTDOING BETTER ASINDIVIDUALS WITH OURCHILDREN WE CAN'T EXPECTTHE POLICE TO DO IT 04:15 JPD IS ALSO INVESTIGATING AHOMICIDE NEAR MITCHELL AVEAND MILL ST.

POLICE SAY A MANWAS FOUND DEAD NEAR THETRAIN TRACKS.

