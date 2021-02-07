A mother cries out for justice for her missing daughter

People throughout Union County came together Saturday to pray for a young woman who disappeared January 1st.

Tonight to support a young woman who disappeared last month.

The woman's mother cried out for justice.

Jessica's mom crying.

Jessica stack's mom, cathy paden broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her only daughter.

Paden said she just wants her baby home.

"we all love jessica.

We want jessica home.

We want justice for jessica.

She didn't just run off."

Stacks vanished on new years day after she was on a boat with another person on the tallahatchie river.

Deputies found footprints of her getting out of the boat.

Tonight, over a hundred people lit candles and prayed in hopes that investigators will find stacks soon.

"it means the world to me.

It does.

I'm so glad everybody came out here and showed that they love jessica."

Sheriff jimmy edwards said he and investigators have not given up on searching for her.

Edwards said they've found no evidence of fowl play.

It looks like fowl play to me."

