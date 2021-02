Chamoli disaster: Rescue workers buckle up after water level rises in Dhauliganga River

Rescue workers reached Reni village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Feb 07.

Water level rose in Dhauliganga River following an avalanche.

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due to breach of a glacier in Tapovan area, informed Chamoli Police.

Directions have been issued to evacuate people living on the bank of Dhauliganga River.