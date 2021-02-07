Northeast is heading on road of development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Asom Mala' programme in Assam's Sonitpur district.

This initiative will boost the state's road infrastructure and contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity.

The event is taking place at Dhekiajuli town of Sonitpur on February 07.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Northeast is heading on the road of development and Assam is playing a significant role in it." "Assam is an example of how collective efforts yield good results," he added.