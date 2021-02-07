'Have begun work on construction of 6 more medical colleges in last 5 years': PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Asom Mala' programme in Assam's Sonitpur district.

This initiative will boost the state's road infrastructure and contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity.

The event is taking place at Dhekiajuli town of Sonitpur on February 07.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Till 2016, Assam had only 6 medical colleges.

In the last 5 years, we have begun work on the construction of 6 more medical colleges." "Seeing the need in North and Upper Assam, foundation stones have been laid for 2 more medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo," he added.