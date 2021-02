Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role porns video racket| Oneindia News

Property Cell of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has arrested actress-model Gehana Vasisth for alleged role in shooting and uploading porns videos.

She is expected to be produced before court later today.

The Police have also arrested a gang who is alleged to be induldging in the pornograhic business including who is believed to be the mastermind of the gang.

