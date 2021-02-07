Coronavirus vaccine passports would be 'discriminatory', says Vaccines Minister

Coronavirus vaccine passports would be "discriminatory" and we have no plan to introduce them, says Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.But with countries such as Greece stating that they will waive quarantine requirements for those who have been jabbed, ministers are facilitating a way in which UK residents with protection can travel once the lockdown is over.
PA - Press Association STUDIO