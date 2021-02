'Very shocking, it's a natural disaster': Nirmala Sitharaman on Chamoli tragedy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed condolences on Chamoli tragedy, where 100-150 casualties are feared after water level rose in Dhauliganga river after a glacier burst.

"It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking.

It's a natural disaster.

Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended.

There shall not be any hesitation on that," said Nirmala Sitharaman.