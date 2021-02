Canada: Indians hold 'Trianga rally' against R-Day Violence

In response to the ferocity that occurred on Republic Day in New Delhi, Indian Diaspora in Canada held a car rally under the name 'Trianga Rally' on Feb 6.

A major car rally with Tricolor on the vehicles was organised in Vancouver city.

Waving the Indian national flags, Indians took to the streets of Vancouver with national anthem and slogans.

The rally started from Strawberry Hill Plaza Surrey and ended at Indian Consulate Downtown Vancouver.