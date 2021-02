Congress MP slams Akshay Kumar, says Centre made him tweet in its support

Congress MP Jasbir S Gill slammed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for tweeting in "support" of the BJP-led Centre.

Raising a question on actor's IQ he said, "Akshay Kumar's IQ is such that he asks PM if he eats mangoes... getting him to tweet shows govt is afraid." Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar twitted against Hollywood pop singer Rihanna after she tweeted on farmers' protest.