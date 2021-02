Covid-19: 12,059 1-day Coronavirus cases reported in India, 78 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India added 12,059 new cases in a day with a national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data.There are 1,48,766 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The death count climbed to 1,54,996 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 78 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

