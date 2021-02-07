Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Top 10 Times Power Rangers Went Too Far

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:01s 0 shares 3 views
Top 10 Times Power Rangers Went Too Far
Top 10 Times Power Rangers Went Too Far

No, no, Power Rangers!

For this list, we’ll be looking at moments within the franchise where major lines were crossed, whether by the villains, the Rangers themselves, or even the writers.

No, no, Power Rangers!

For this list, we’ll be looking at moments within the franchise where major lines were crossed, whether by the villains, the Rangers themselves, or even the writers.

Our countdown includes Animus’ “Test”, Drakkon’s Nasty Surprise, Eric’s Prejudices, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage