Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from brain cancer

Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, an attorney and wife of former Gov.

Evan Bayh, has died at age 61 “after a long and courageous fight” against brain cancer, her family announced Saturday.

We honor the former first lady of indiana

