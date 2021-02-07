Skip to main content
Sumatran Tigers at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo test positive for COVID-19

Credit: WFFT
Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo tell FOX 55 that Friday at 6 p.m.

Staff Veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox received confirmation that both of its Sumatran tigers have tested positive for COVID-19.

On monday, the fort wayne children's zoo animal care staff says one of the sumatran tigers showed mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes covid-19.

Zoo officials say, they will implement extra safety precautions in addition to following guidelines set by the center for disease control and prevention and recommendations by the aza species

