Uttarakhand Glacier breaks: PM Modi constantly monitoring the situation| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India stands with Uttarakhand.

He said that the entire nation is praying for everyone's safety there, adding that he was monitoring the situation constantly.

The flooding was reported along the Alaknanda and Dhauli Ganga rivers today, forcing the emergency evacuation of thousands from surrounding areas, and damaging houses and the nearby Rishi Ganga power project.

