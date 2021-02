Who is Nodeep Kaur, Why is Meena Harris demanding her release? | Oneindia News

Nodeep Kaur has become the centre of attention in the social media discussion almost a month after her arrest.

Nodeep Kaur is a 24 year-old Dalit and labour rights activist who was arrested on January 12 while participating in the ongoing protests at Delhi’s borders.

It is also alleged that Nodeep Kaur was sexually assaulted in custody.

