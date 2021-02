Bengal will soon show 'Ram card' to TMC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed TMC government during his public address in West Bengal's Haldia on February 07 and said that soon people of Bengal will show 'Ram Card' to TMC.

"TMC has made many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption, and attacks on beliefs.

People of Bengal are watching and very soon Bengal is going to show 'Ram card' to TMC," said PM Modi.