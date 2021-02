Chamoli disaster: ITBP rescues all 16 people trapped in tunnel

ITBP personnel have rescued all 16 people who were trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli a glacier burst claimed lives of at least 7 people with around 140 people still missing.

The glacier burst led to the increase in the water level of Dhualiganga river, and subsumed nearby villages.