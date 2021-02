Cause of glacier outburst will be assessed, but priority is saving lives: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that State Government's priority right now is saving lives of people and experts can tell the reason behind the outburst.

"Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst.

But our Government is right now focused on saving lives of people," he said.

The glacier burst led to the increase in the water level of Dhualiganga river, and subsumed nearby villages.