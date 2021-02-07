Some victims are trapped in deep areas: NDRF IG on Chamoli disaster

National Disaster Response Force Inspector General Amrendra Kumar informed that the bodies of the victims of glacier burst were recovered far away from the incident site.

"Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site." He added that some people are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels that have issue of access.

16 people have been rescued, who were trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli a glacier burst claimed lives of at least 7 people with around 170 people still missing.

The glacier burst led to the increase in the water level of Dhualiganga river, and subsumed nearby villages.