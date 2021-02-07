'Closed door', which Amit Shah talked about, benefitted Modi, BJP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's closed room statement.

Countering Shah's closed room statement, Raut said that the closed door which the Home Minister talked about is a temple and a sacred place for Shiv Sena.

"The talks inside the closed door benefitted Narendra Modi, Amit Shah everybody knows it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah again slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi over forming government in Maharashtra.

He said that BJP didn't make any promise in closed room to Shiv Sena for sharing chief minister position, and added that for power, Uddhav Thakeray put Balasaheb Thakeray's principles in Tapi River.