Humane Society V-Day Pet Picture Fundraiser

Local artists.

The henderson humane society hosted their first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic hit eaelier today.... pet parents were able to bring in their furry friends for valentine's day pictures at gabbi's pet boutique.... and it was a win- win ----as donations go to helping animals at the humane society.

"this has just been a goal of ours -- and want to be a goal of ours to include community, local -- because the local businesses have been hit hard too.

All of us are apart of this community.

The humane society serves the community and we just want to scratch each other's back in that way.

We want to help each other out."

Those who purchased pictures will be entered into a raffle---with winners