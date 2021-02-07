Chamoli Disaster: IAF PRO Wing Commander shares action plan for rescue operation

Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi shared the action plan of the rescue operation of around 170 people who went missing in a glacier burst that took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said, "All the specialised personnel who were airlifted from Delhi have reached Dehradun.

The airlifting of these personnel from Dehradun onwards to the affected areas will start at 6:45 am tomorrow.

Scientists with specialised equipment will also be taken to the areas for aerial reconnaissance." "We will ensure that maximum bases are available to support the operations," assured Indranil Nandi.

So far, 16 people have been rescued who were trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

The glacier burst led to the increase in the water level of Dhualiganga river, and subsumed nearby villages.