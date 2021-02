Muslim community donates over 36 thousand for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Members of Muslim community came forward to donate their bit for the construction of Ram Mandir.

They donated the amount under Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi dedication campaign.

Donation was done through the coupon of Shri Ram Mandir Construction Trust.

Collectively, the community has donated Rs.

36, 210.They further said that they will continue to contribute for the same.