Official are Urging Safety During Super Bowl Sunday

They ask that you watch with members of your household or virtually with others.

Kansas city chiefs!

Normally --the super bowl is a day of large gatherings for family and friends.

But officials are urging fans to stay vigilant tonight.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live in studio and tells us why doctors are saying you should keep super bowl parties on the bench this year.

Megan, when the chiefs and buccaneers take the field this evening it'll be a game for the ages...but in the midst of a pandemic -- officials are saying the action happening at your house might be more important than the game on your screen.

Dr. scott harris -- state health officer "we're in the fourth quarter on this and it is not time to fumble away the ball because you were careless and you spent time with a whole bunch of people."

State health officer dr. scott harris says this is no time for a super bowl party -- due to the risk of transmitting the disease to others, he asks that you stay home and avoid crowds.

"you know the idea of sitting in an enclosed space, indoors watching tv for hours at a time with a bunch of people from different households, that's just a perfect, that's a perfect prescription for having outbreaks."

Around the state -- doctors are recommending that we pass on the gatherings we know and love -- full of food and drinks -- and instead host the parties virtually or only celebrate with the people you live with.

Joseph gonzales -- holding compliant super bowl gathering "man, nothing would make me happier than to assemble the troops and have a real shindig."

For football fans like joseph gonzales -- this year's super bowl will be spent with a party of four -- with others joining virtually.

While gonzales says he is bummed that he won't be able to watch with as large as group as he's grown accustomed to -- he says he trusts the precautions we've been asked to follow and sees them as the best way to get back to normal.

"social distancing isn't the end of the world, yeah you might not be able to hug the people you love as often, but with masks and proper following the guidelines, we can still have a great time and still enjoy the game."

Now of course with the game starting soon not everyone will be following those precautions -- and for those who have decided to gather with people outsider their household -- doctors recommend you gather outdoors and limit guests to allow for proper social distancing.

In studio, max cohan, waay 31 news