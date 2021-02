M. Night Shyamalan's Old with Gael García Bernal - Official Super Bowl 2021 Trailer

Check out the official "Super Bowl 2021" trailer for the horror movie Old, directed by M.

Night Shyamalan.

It stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz and Rufus Sewell.

Old Release Date: July 23, 2021

