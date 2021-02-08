Max Super Bowl preview

WAAY 31's Max Cohan tells you what you need to know before the big game.

Okay so the super bowl is set to kickoff in just a few minutes: so here are the things you need to know right before the game starts.

This year is the 55th year the game has been played -- with buccaneers quarterback tom brady playing in 10 of them -- the 43 year old has won six.

This will be the second appearance for chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes who led kansas city to victory in his only previous appearance last year..

A win for the bucs would be the second in franchise history and the first ever by a team playing in their home stadium -- with their only win coming against the raiders in super bowl 37 back in 2003.

On the flipside -- a chiefs victory would be their third...before last years victory they last hoisted the lombardi trophy back in 1969... but even with an 18 year age gap -- these quarterbacks were very close statistically..

Mahomes and brady ranked second and third in passing yards this season behind only deshaun watson.

The two were also one spot apart in passing touchdowns with brady edging out mahomes' 38 with 40 of his own...good enough for second and third in the league.

Of course hard to do that without some help from the wide receiver position.

Kansas city's tyreek hill finished the season with 15 scores and tampa bay's mike evans hauled in 13.

And you can't forget about defense and both teams were among the best in interceptions..

With the bucs leading the league with the fewest rush yards allowed, rush touchdowns allowed and yards per carry allowed.

Chiefs not as strong defensively but among the best on special teams with one punt return touchdown and one kick return touchdown scored this season -- both tied for the league lead... lots of numbers to process there i'm sure but hey it's football so anything can happen on any given sunday ... megan back over