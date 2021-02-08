State Farm 'It's Drake' Super Bowl Commercial 2021 with Patrick Mahomes

Check out the State Farm "It's Drake" Super Bowl commercial 2021 starring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drake.
What’s your favorite spot from Super Bowl LV?
Be the critic on Fan Reviews!
Check out the State Farm "It's Drake" Super Bowl commercial 2021 starring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drake.
What’s your favorite spot from Super Bowl LV?
Be the critic on Fan Reviews!
[NFA] Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer..
Drake made a surprise appearance in the star-studded State Farm commercial that just aired during the 2021 Super Bowl. The..