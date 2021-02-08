Woman dies after officer-involved shooting on Cypress Avenue Bridge

A shooting incident occurred on the Cypress Avenue Bridge in Redding on Sunday, causing the death of a woman police say pulled out a gun when talking to officers.

Joins us we start tonight with breaking news out of redding - a woman is dead after police open fire.

Let's get right out to esteban reynoso live on cypress avenue bridge in redding, esteban what have you learned out there?

Police say officers opened fire on a woman after they say she reached into her waistband and took out what appeared to be a gun.

The woman later died at the hospital from her injuries.

The scene here on cypress ave in redding is for the most part cleaned up, both sides of the road are now fully open.

Right now behind me there is still one police officer here -- the incident happened around noon today still five hours later -- it was a very active scene.

The crime scene investigations unit was hear gathering evidence and taking photos.

Police say after they opened fire on the woman, they retrieved the firearm -- but it was later determined to be a replica handgun.

Two other men were detained but police found no firearms on them.

I spoke to one of the witnesses, he said everything was going okay when all of a sudden she reached for the replica firearm and police opened fire killing her.

Live in redding, esteban reynoso for action news now the shasta county district attorney's office and the shasta county sheriff's office will continue to investigate this officer involved