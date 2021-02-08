New Covid-19 Guidelines For Indiana Schools Monday

New tonight at nine--- changes in hoosier classrooms are causing controversy.... starting tomorrow--- indiana schools will shift how they plan to handle quarantines and contact- tracing--- moving forward.... 44 news reporter marisa patwa breakdown what this could mean for your child.

Starting monday -- hoosier students can technically stay three feet from each other instead of six -- as long as they are masked up -- -- something many schools have been doing anyway due to lack of space for socially distancing in buildings the decision was based on state and national data that only three to five percent of cases are transmitted in schools "one school district in southern indiana reported that nearly ninety eight percent of more than 1,900 students who were quarantined never became ill and nearly 3/4 of staff quarantines were due to exposures that occurred outside of the school setting."

Another new rule is reducing the number of days students or teachers must quarantine indiana state health commissioner dr. kristina box says -- while 14 days is considered the safest time line for students to return to the classroom -- they can now come back after 10 days if theye not developed symptoms .... "another option is to allow a student or teacher to return to school after seven days -- if their pcr -- so golden standard nasal swab on day five, six, or seven, or an antigen test which could be the bionex now card -- upon return to school on day eight is negative."

And while contact tracing will no longer be required in the classrooms -- where students are masked up it will still apply during lunch time, athletics, choir or any school setting where a teacher or student may have removed their mask for joe notter - who has one daughter in pre- school and another at kindergarten in evsc -- he's understanding of the changes - realizing it's difficult for schools to completely control the virus "honestly -- a five - year- old you know, are they always six feet apart -- you've got to question that.

Especially when there's recesses."

Now across the state -- each school is receiving one hundred twenty rapid covid-19 tests and while it may alleviate the stress for some parents -- for others -- they aren't sure if it is the right move."

"obviously i don't necessarily want somebody giving my daughter a test without my permission or without my understanding of the situation.

It's not very difficult for me to take my child to the doctor.

But you know it's a convenience factor and maybee some other families aren't as fortunate to do that."

The state is also sending one million k-n-ninety five masks to schools and at evsc -- it's a true blessing "obviously when we hear the governor -- the department of health talk about an increase to materials that are going to help supplies, that are going to help to enhance safety for students -- for staff -- of course we are very excited about that."

"we hope that these steps will help to decrease the disruption that covid-19 continues to cause in our educational system and lead to quicker isolation of positive individuals -- which will reduce the spread of the virus."

