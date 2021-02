Watch: SDRF removes debris, slush at tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to carry out the further rescue operation on February 08.

A glacier burst took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 07.

So far, 16 people have been rescued while the disaster has claimed lives of at least 8 people.