SUPERBOWL PIZZA

55.

What better way to celebrate super bowl than a fan favorite snack...pizza abc 36's danielle saitta talked to one local restaurant whose staff members ...had their hands full with more than just dough.

C1 3 nat sound no matter your team this super bowl...pizza can bring even rivals together.

But what does the business look like for somewhere goodfellas during a pandemic?

The pizzeria says it's used to lines out the door... jacob: ""the shutdown really hurt---there's not as many things to do when you don't have customers in the building" jacob leefevers is a manager at goodfellas who says super bowl sunday didn't disappoint.

Jacob: "it's a big place it takes a lot of people to run and we've been blessed to be really busy surprising more busy than i thought we would be" sunday afternoon...the place was popping with people and pizzas in the oven.

They gave me a chance to get in on the fun....i think we'll leave that to the experts.

Customer randy daytona says...right now...people in lexington need to do their part and help out these businesses.

Randy: "there's a lot of people going out of business right now and a lot of people that are going to go out of business...there's a lot of people struggling and even if its just ordering carry out or even just tipping a bartender or tipping the person at the register or the delivery driver just helping out any way you can."

Until things start to go back to normal...goodfellas say it's going to do what it does best..continuing being a fan favorite.

Jacob: "you just have to do the best we can...you just stick together you know keep working hard" in lexington danielle sanly a day after we hit a grim milestone only a day after we hit a grim milestone of more than four thousand kentucky lives lost to the virus...some news of 36 news ### only a day