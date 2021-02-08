Schools Develop Programs to Help Failing Students

With the vast majority of parents struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, students are dealing with disappointing grades, technology issues, and a routine that no longer exists.

Covid first started coming -- we were really scared and we didn't have hope for what school would look like."

Last year -- many students did not get the chance to walk at graduation but as the pandemic stretches into twenty twenty one -- the new fear for some students -- is whether their grades will be good enough to graduate -- after adjusting to so many different methods of learning "we've seen a struggle with students not being able to recover their grade from not getting that one on one with their teacher."

"i feel like one of the biggest problems for me and my friends when we were online was procrastination."

Teachers have been working in over-drive to make sure those seniors walk "we were are desperately trying to work with our students -- we want them to do well."

"if that means through zoom or face time or phone call..."

"... or home visit on the porch -- they are making those meaningful connections with students and their families."

New this school year in hopkins county -- they are providing a night program for middle school and high school students to raise those grades and catch up on their work.

"and just get that one on one experience with their teachers."

"we've had anywhere from thirty to sixty a night in a middle school or high school."

Students struggling are encouraged to reach out for help "i'm not just talking about getting a grade for the sake of getting a grade.

I'm talking about actually understanding the material, get something out of this, get some skills that they're going to use in their future careers."

Henderson schools are providing after school tutoring for failing students reporting in hopkins county