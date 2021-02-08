Super Bowl Gatherings Could be Superspreader Events

Dot com.

New tonight- there are concerns from local doctors that tristate gatherings for the super bowl could turn into covid-19 super- spreader events.

Public health experts say any type of gathering is not a good idea...until more people are vaccinated.

Cases across the tristate have been dropping.... but that could change if people ignore the warnings--- break social distancing rules and socialize without masks.

Even if you don attend one of those gatherings-- doctors urge you to take extra precautions if you have family members or coworkers who attended a super bowl