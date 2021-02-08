Nunn Family Celebrating Election Of Bill Nunn To Hall Of Fame

He's known as one of the chief architects behind the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s and now he's finally heading to the hall of fame.
KDKA's Paul Martino spoke with Bill Nunn's granddaughter about his election to Canton.
Nunn is in as a contributor and Faneca made it in his sixth year as a finalist.