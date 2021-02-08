Human trafficking concerns during super bowl weekend

Authorities say human trafficking remains a threat during the Super Bowl even though the game isn't in our area.

Storage unit.

While super bowl sunday is known for getting together with family and friends..

Delicious snacks..a good game and some commercials too..

There's also a darker side to game day.

The super bowl remains a target for human trafficking and although the game isn't in our area..

That doesn't mean there isn't a spike in the crime around the country.

Rochester police says the community should remain alert..

Watching for victims that aren't dressed appropriately for the weather..

Who don't have identification..

Or don't speak for themselves.

They're someone's neighbors, friends or family that need help to get out of these situations where they feel trapped.

It's important for people, just the general public, if they see something that looks out of place to tell somebody about it.

The minnesota department of health has a safe harbor program aimed at educating and helping victims of human trafficking.

