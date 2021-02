Bogus COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Flooding The 'Dark Web'

For months, the internet has been filled with counterfeit PPE offers, phony COVID tests and ads for under-the-table miracle virus cures.

Now, "dark-web" digital sellers are moving into a new territory — marketing COVID-19 vaccines, capitalizing on fear and scarcity across the globe.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.