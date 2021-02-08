Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs, to Win Super Bowl LIV.

Led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady, 43.

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LIV by 31 to 9.

It is Brady's seventh Super Bowl win.

The win solidifies Tom Brady's place as the NFL's greatest quarterback.

Played in Tampa Bay, the win is only the second in the history of the franchise.

Tampa Bay came out strong in the first half, leading 21 - 6 by half-time.

This was thanks to tight end Rob Gronkowski, just out of retirement after a year, who caught two touch down passes.

And wide receiver Ron Brown, whose one-yard touchdown occurred in the last ten seconds of the half.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, played his Super Bowl on an injured toe, as well as minus two offensive tackles starters