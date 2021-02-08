New England Patriots Plane Takes 80 Health Care Heroes To Tampa For Super Bowl

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent 80 health care heroes to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on the Patriots plane.
WBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.
A Patriots team plane transported 76 health care workers from around New England to Tampa for the Super Bowl.
Cathy Bean works in hospice in South Portland, Maine. She told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall going to the Super Bowl on the..