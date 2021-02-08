Slow day for bars during Super Bowl

"Obviously the cold isn't helping us the temperatures, the restrictions, but we are still having fun!"

Vaccinations and testing.

Before the pandemic ?

"* superbowl sunday was typically one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and bars.

Brothers bar and grill saw steady traffic ?

"* but didn't max out capacity at it's 50?

"*percent limit.

Owner kevin smoot admits he is relieved he didn't have "with everything going on nothing is really normal right now.

We are having fun with it.

Obiviously the cold isnt helping us the temperatures, the restrictions but we are still having fun."

Instead